New federal cybersecurity strategy follows 'overlap, lack of clarity'

OTTAWA — In the often shadowy and dangerous domain of cyberspace, the federal government wants Canadians to have a trustworthy place to turn to help stay safe online.

The newly announced plan for a federal cybersecurity centre aims to pull together expertise across the government under a single roof, rather than the existing — and somewhat bewildering — alphabet soup of digital protection agencies.

The move follows an internal government evaluation last fall that found confusion and frustration due to "overlap and lack of clarity in roles and responsibilities" between players.

The planned centre is intended to flesh out a key element of a revamped cybersecurity strategy, providing practical tips for Canadians and highlighting online threats.

Another goal is to offer cybersecurity guidance to small- and medium-sized businesses, which often do not have the resources and know-how to fend off hackers and other threats.