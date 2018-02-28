Nova Scotia's education reform bill to be introduced Thursday: premier

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says his government will table its education reform bill on Thursday.

McNeil says he told Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Liette Doucet what's in the legislation in a phone call, and a copy has been sent to the union.

He is not saying whether there were any changes to addresses the union's concerns over the government's intent to base the bill on recommendations in a recent report from education consultant Avis Glaze.

McNeil says he wants to get the legislation passed before the March break.

In a vote last week, more than 80 per cent of public school teachers endorsed strike action to protest the province's decision to largely endorse reforms contained in the Glaze report, including the removal of 1,000 principals, vice-principals and supervisors from the union.