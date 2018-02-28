Police arrest 29 people in about 160 thefts in Sherbrooke

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Police in a Quebec town say they've closed 157 break-and-enter cases on their territory with the arrest of 29 people.

Sherbrooke police say the investigation focused on thefts in commercial establishments, residences, cars, sheds and construction sites.

The thefts began last October and the goods were valued in the tens of thousands of dollars.

One suspect is a 52-year-old man who is currently detained and faces about 50 charges.