Police charge Toronto teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting 10-year-old boy
Toronto police say they have arrested a teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy.
They say a man who teaches at the Islamic Foundation of Toronto took the boy off school grounds around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 16.
Police say the man drove the boy to an area a few kilometres away where he allegedly sexually assaulted the child.
They say the man then returned to school with the boy.
The 24-year-old Toronto man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.