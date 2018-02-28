Police lay dozens of charges in Thorold, Ont., nightclub shooting

THOROLD, Ont. — Five men from the Greater Toronto Area are facing dozens of charges after a 2017 shooting at a Niagara-region nightclub.

The investigation into the shooting at the club in Thorold, Ont., involved numerous police forces including officers from Toronto, Peel region and Ottawa.

Niagara regional police say five people were seriously injured at the club when gunfire broke out early on Sept. 3.

They did not release any other details.

They say five men are now in police custody facing a total of 49 charges.