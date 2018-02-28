Quebec couple accused of stealing about $2 million from big retails stores

MONTREAL — Police say a Quebec couple has been charged after allegedly stealing roughly $2 million worth of merchandise from large retail stores in six cities across the province.

Police from Laval, Que., just north of Montreal, say they arrested Evens Riodin, 38, and Gabrielle De Morasse, 30, last Thursday.

The couple from Saint-Lin-Laurentides, about 50 kilometres north of Montreal, appeared in court Thursday and were charged with 11 counts of breaking and entering, one count of conspiracy and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Police say the couple were allegedly involved in break-ins since 2016 at stores such as Best Buy, Bureau en gros and the SAQ, which is the name for Quebec's government-owned liquor stores.

Evelyne Boudreau, spokeswoman for Laval police, says the couple allegedly entered the stores at night and stole items such as electronics, alcohol, perfumes and watches.

She says some of the stolen objects were found in a Montreal warehouse.