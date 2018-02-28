Retired Montreal subway cars finding second lives as public spaces

MONTREAL — Some of Montreal's retired subway cars are finding new vocations after more than 50 years on the rails.

Two Montreal entrepreneurs announced today that four of the cars will be integrated into a new public space this summer.

Frederic and Etienne Morin-Bordeleau say the cars will house a temporary art gallery, restaurant, recording studio and design showcase near the Lachine Canal.

They say the site is a precursor to a larger, permanent community space they plan to build in 2020.

Montreal's transit agency issued a call for public proposals to repurpose the retiring two-ton blue cars in 2016.