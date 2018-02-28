NewsAlert: Seven of 10 Bloc Quebecois caucus members quit over leader's style
A
A
Share via Email
OTTAWA — Seven of the 10 Bloc Quebecois MPs are quitting the party over Martine Ouellet's leadership style.
They made the announcement after a Bloc caucus meeting in Ottawa this morning.
The seven will sit as Independents.
The departures are a crushing blow to a party that formed the official Opposition under Lucien Bouchard in 1993.
Gilles Duceppe then took over the reins of the party and led it in five consecutive elections in which it won at least half of the seats in Quebec.
More coming.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Shooting at trespassers could be excessive force: Civil liberties expert
-
'We really don't know:' Confusion mounts over death of Halifax university student
-
Walkin' and drinkin' in Halifax: Booze to be allowed on two streets
-
Canadian program providing alcohol to heavy drinkers draws worldwide interest