Canadian Federation of Students wary of Liberal threat over campus sex assault

OTTAWA — The largest organization for post-secondary students in Canada is not quite ready to get behind a Liberal threat to consider withdrawing federal funding from universities and colleges that are not serious enough about dealing with on-campus sexual assault.

The 2018 federal budget includes $5.5 million over five years to develop a national framework aimed at addressing gender-based violence at universities and colleges across the country, but the Liberals are dangling that carrot alongside a vaguely defined stick.

The budget says that beginning in 2019, the federal government will consider holding back funding from those institutions that are not putting "best practices" in place.

Charlotte Kiddell of the Canadian Federation of Students says the group wants to see more details about the promise, and warns against linking post-secondary funding to an "undefined standard" that could mean different things to different people.

She says it would be better to require every university and college in Canada to have a stand-alone policy on sexual violence.