In the news today, March 1

Five stories in the news for Wednesday, March 1

———

STATUS OF WOMEN OFFICE TO GROW

The Liberal government has given Status of Women Canada a major role to play in its feminist agenda and, now that the federal agency is set to grow into a full-size department, it could also be changing its name. "It's a possibility," Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef said when asked whether the department would shed its 1970s-era name for something that better reflects a more inclusive vision of equality.

———

PARTY ISSUES LAID BARE AT ONTARIO PC DEBATE

The four candidates for Ontario's Progressive Conservatives leadership held their second and final debate in Ottawa and spent a good deal of time on allegations of corruption within the party. Following heated exchanges on the issue, candidate Christine Elliott eventually called for a focus on the Tories' real enemy — Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne. The new party leader will be named on March 10.

———

CANADIAN AIR FORCE CHOPPER DROPS RAFT ON U.S. HOME

The Canadian Forces is seeking answers after one of its helicopters dropped an inflatable life raft that smashed a hole in the roof of a home in Miami. The helicopter was on a training exercise in Florida on Wednesday and returning to a U.S. Coast Guard air station when the uninflated raft became detached. The raft crashed into a bedroom where a woman reportedly suffered minor injuries.

———

SEVEN BLOC QUEBECOIS MPs QUIT

Shortly after seven of the 10 Bloc Quebecois MPs quit yesterday citing Martine Ouellet's leadership style, the embattled leader defiantly told reporters she wasn't going anywhere. "I am staying on as leader," Ouellet said after news broke she was losing 70 per cent of her caucus, leaving the once-powerful party in complete disarray. The seven members will now sit as Independents.

———

HEDLEY TO TAKE 'INDEFINITE HIATUS'

Canadian band Hedley, which is facing mounting allegations of sexual misconduct, will be taking an "indefinitely hiatus" after its cross-country tour at the end of March. Members of the Vancouver-based band have been under fire since sexual misconduct allegations began surfacing online two weeks ago, suggesting inappropriate encounters with young fans. Hedley earlier withdrew itself from consideration for the next Juno Awards.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will discuss the federal budget at an event in Montreal.

— Finance Minister Bill Morneau will address the Canadian Club of Toronto.

— Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer discusses the federal budget at a Toronto Region Board of Trade event.

— Provincial byelections will be held in the Saskatchewan ridings of Swift Current, Melfort and Kindersley.

— Look for quarterly results today from TD Bank, Cascades, Telsat, Sleep Country Canada and TransAlta.

— Statistics Canada will release Canada's balance of international payments for the fourth quarter.

— Alberta government officials in Edmonton will hear from survivors of the '60s Scoop.