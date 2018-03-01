Liberals block Tory effort to call national security adviser to testify on Atwal

OTTAWA — Liberal MPs on the House of Commons national security committee have thwarted a Conservative bid to summon the government's national security adviser over the Jaspal Atwal affair.

Tory MPs on the committee wanted Daniel Jean to appear before the committee to explain a media briefing last week that suggested factions in the Indian government had tried to sabotage Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to India.

In the briefing, Jean suggested Atwal's invitation to events with Trudeau in Mumbai was arranged by factions within the Indian government who want to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from getting too cosy with a foreign government they believe is not committed to a united India.

Atwal — a B.C. Sikh convicted of trying to kill an Indian cabinet minister in 1986 — attended a reception in Mumbai, where he was photographed with Trudeau's wife. An invitation to a later reception in New Delhi was rescinded as soon as news broke that Atwal was on the guest list.

Liberals used their majority on the committee to adjourn debate on the Conservative motion to summon Jean to testify.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, testifying at the committee on an unrelated matter, had little to say to journalists about the controversy beyond repeating the prime minister's message that non-partisan, professional public servants should be respected.

Trudeau, in Montreal to promote his government's federal budget, also continued to face questions about the affair Thursday. And even as he appeared to lay the blame for the matter squarely at the feet of Liberal MP Randeep Sarai, the one who invited Atwal, he too continued to lend credence to the theory put forward in Jean's briefing.

"The individual in question never should have received an invitation, and the member of Parliament responsible for extending that invitation has taken responsibility and apologized for it," Trudeau said.