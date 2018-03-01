Locals frustrated with generator hum coming from U.S. warship stuck in Montreal

MONTREAL — The Port of Montreal says it is working to deal with noise complaints from locals about a U.S. warship stuck here since December.

Condo dwellers living near where the USS Little Rock is docked say they are having a hard time dealing with the hum of generators powering the ship.

Local resident Alain Stanke says the noise sounds like rumbling trucks and can be heard all day and night.

A spokeswoman for the port says soundproofing was added in February and that other mitigation measures are being considered.

Port officials say the location for the ship was chosen with safety and security in mind because the current there is less strong.

The ship is expected to leave when the St. Lawrence Seaway clears, but there is no set date.