Ontario school bus driver charged with allegedly having open liquor bottle

PENETANGUISHENE, Ont. — An Ontario school bus driver has been charged with allegedly driving with an open container of liquor.

Provincial police say they were alerted by numerous people Wednesday about an school bus driver in Tiny Township who may have been allegedly drinking while driving.

Officers stopped the bus on a road west of Penetanguishene and had the driver take a roadside screening test.

Police say Michael Binseer, a 59-year-old Tiny Township resident, subsequently lost his driving privileges for three days and was given a $198 penalty on top of the driving with an open container of liquor charge.