Pride members resign over calls for police apology for alleged homophobia

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The majority of members of a Newfoundland Pride group are resigning, days after one of its leader was in a public dispute with the police.

The co-chairman of the St. John's Pride board of directors says at least one of the resignations was due to his recent call for an apology from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary over arrests at a local mall in 1993.

Noah Davis Power says the request didn't sit well with one of the resigning members, who is a law enforcement officer.

Power had asked for an apology for a series of arrests related to sexual activity in the washrooms at the Village Shopping Centre in St. John's.

At the time police installed hidden cameras in the men's washrooms and captured 60 men on camera performing various sexual acts, leading to some charges.

The request prompted RNC Chief Joe Boland to issue a statement earlier this week saying the investigations were "free from discrimination" and were not targeting homosexual men.

Police began investigating in 1993 after a woman complained that her young son was approached by a man at the mall who started conversation of a sexual nature.