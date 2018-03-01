School bus strike averted in central Ontario
PORT ELGIN, Ont. — A tentative agreement has been reached to avert a strike by school bus drivers in central Ontario that was due to begin today.
Unifor says the agreement covers drivers with First Student Canada in the Owen Sound-Wiarton and Port Elgin-Kincardine areas.
Debbie Montgomery, the president of Local 4268, says the union achieved improved wages and working conditions "despite a difficult round of bargaining."
However, the details of the new contract will stay under wraps until members vote on it in the coming days.
Unifor had issued a strike notice last Friday.
