Alberta police watchdog investigates after man shot during scuffle with RCMP
A
A
Share via Email
ATHABASCA, Alta. — Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot during a scuffle with Mounties in Athabasca.
Police say the man was flown to hospital in stable condition.
None of the Mounties were hurt.
RCMP say officers responded to a call at an apartment building Friday morning and confronted a suspect.
Police say the confrontation lead to the firing of an officer's gun, but declined to provide further details.
A government unit that investigates when Alberta police are involved in the serious injury or death of a person are reviewing what happened.
Athabasca is 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax councillor Lisa Blackburn returning to Q104 morning show on temporary basis
-
Strong winds, big waves forecast for Halifax as 'large powerful storm' set to strike
-
War of words between Toronto police, TV reporter who alleged racism
-
'It's totally gone:' Donation jar with about $1,000 inside stolen from Hope for Wildlife