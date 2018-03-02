Body of missing Quebec girl, 14, found behind Laval school

LAVAL, Que. — The body of a 14-year-old Laval, Que., girl missing since Monday has been found in a stream behind her school.

Athena Gervais left Ecole Poly-Jeunesse at lunchtime on Monday but didn't attend classes in the afternoon and did not return home.

Laval police spokeswoman Genevieve Major says the body was found around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police have not yet indicated how the teenager died.

Major says the girl did not have a history of running away.