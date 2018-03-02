Defence chief appoints new acting deputy as suspended admiral remains in limbo

OTTAWA — Defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance appears to be keeping the seat warm for the possible return of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, who was suspended last year as the military's second-in-command because of an RCMP investigation.

With Norman's fate still uncertain, army commander Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk has been tapped to take over as acting vice-chief of the defence staff.

Norman was stripped of his duties in January 2017 after Vance was informed that the RCMP was investigating the one-time navy commander on suspicions he leaked secret documents to a Quebec shipyard.

But the RCMP still have yet to announce whether they plan to charge him or drop the case, leaving Norman — who has denied any wrongdoing — in limbo and prompting some critics to call for his reinstatement.

Wynnyk's appointment comes amid a significant shakeup at the military's highest levels thanks to the surprise retirements of several senior generals.