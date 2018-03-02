Grammy-nominated Ontario conductor facing sexual misconduct allegations

TORONTO — The Toronto Mendelssohn Choir says it has placed its Grammy-nominated conductor Noel Edison on a personal leave of absence while it investigates allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a joint statement with the director of the Elora Singers, a southwestern Ontario choir that Edison also conducted, the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir's chair and executive director say they received letters of complaint "from third parties" regarding his behaviour.

They add that news of the allegations have left them with "feelings of shock and sadness."

Both organizations also say they have launched an independent third-party investigation and will not comment further until they review the findings.

Edison was nominated for a Grammy earlier this year for best choral performance with the Toronto Mendelssohn Choir and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra. He was previously nominated in 2010.

The longtime chorus master is also artistic director of the Elora Festival and was made a member of the Order of Ontario in 2009.