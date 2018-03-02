Regina finds three men guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 death of Reno Lee
REGINA — A jury has found three men guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Reno Lee.
Lee's dismembered body was found in a rural area northeast of Regina in April 2015.
A pathologist testified at the trial that he died of two gunshots to the head.
Andrew Bellegarde, Bronson Gordon and Daniel Theodore had all pleaded not guilty.
Bellegarde and Theodore were also found guilty of committing indignity to a human body.
The jury deliberated for about nine hours before reaching the verdicts Friday night.
During the trial jurors heard from police witnesses who testified that a dive team recovered a saw, a cleaver, knives and white tape from a pond on the Star Blanket First Nation.
The court heard the tape was found around Lee's mouth, wrists and ankles.
His remains were discovered buried in garbage bags and a hockey bag.
Lee was 34 years old when he was killed. (CTV Regina, The Canadian Press)
