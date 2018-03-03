Quebec arts patron Jacqueline Desmarais dead at 89

MONTREAL — Jacqueline Desmarais, a longtime supporter of Quebec's arts scene and the widow of billionaire Paul Desmarais, has died at the age of 89.

Her family announced her death in statement today.

The Sudbury, Ont., native was one of the greatest supporters of Quebec's cultural scene, particularly classical music and opera.

She was named an officer of the Order of Canada and has received the Order of Quebec and France's National Order of the Legion of Honour for her philanthropy.

Her husband, a business tycoon, died in 2013.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences and praised Desmarais' contribution to the arts.

"Jacqueline Desmarais' philanthropy and deep commitment to the arts were a lifelong gift to us all," the tweet read.