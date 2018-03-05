A timeline of key events in the case of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur based on information released by Toronto police:

September 2010 _ Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, disappears from Toronto's gay village.

October 2012 _ Majeed Kayhan, 58, of Toronto, is reported missing.

November 2012 _ Police launch Project Houston to investigate the disappearance of three men from Toronto's gay village, including Navaratnam and Kayhan.

April 2014 _ Police close Project Houston, saying none of their findings would classify anyone as a suspect of a criminal offence.

August 2015 _ Soroush Mahmudi, 50, of Toronto, is reported missing.

May 2016 - July 2017 _ Police believe Dean Lisowick, 43 or 44, of no fixed address, was killed by McArthur during this time span.

April 14, 2017 _ Selim Esen, 44, is reported missing from the area of Toronto's Yonge and Bloor streets.

June 26, 2017 _ Andrew Kinsman, 49, is reported missing from the area of Parliament and Winchester streets.

August 2017 _ Police launch Project Prism to investigate the disappearances of Esen and Kinsman.

September 2017 _ Project Prism officers identify Bruce McArthur ``as someone to be included or excluded as being involved in the disappearance of Andrew Kinsman.''

Dec. 8, 2017 _ Police Chief Mark Saunders says the force will review its practices in missing persons investigations. He denies that there is evidence suggesting a serial killer is walking the streets of Toronto.

Jan. 17, 2018 _ Police uncover evidence suggesting McArthur was responsible for both Kinsman and Esen's deaths, along with the deaths of other unidentified people.

Jan. 18, 2018 _ McArthur is arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Esen and Kinsman. Police say McArthur is believed to be responsible for other deaths.

Jan. 19, 2018 _ McArthur has his first court appearance.

Jan. 29, 2018 _ McArthur is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Mahmudi, Kayhan and Lisowick. Police call McArthur an alleged serial killer and say more victims may be identified.

Feb. 8, 2018 _ Police say they've recovered the remains of six people from planters at a house where McArthur worked as a landscaper, and say they expect to lay more charges.

Feb. 13, 2018 _ Police say excavation at the home's backyard turned up no human remains, but suggest they may ``revisit the scene'' when the weather warms up.

Feb. 23, 2018 _ Police lay a sixth charge of first-degree murder against McArthur, identify Navaratnam as one of the alleged victims whose remains were found in the planters.