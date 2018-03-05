Bishop's University student from B.C. dies after fall in Dominican Republic

MONTREAL — A Bishop's University student has been killed and another injured after a fall in the Dominican Republic.

University officials say Ben Houtman, who was from Vancouver, died early Saturday morning.

His family says in a separate statement that Houtman was the victim of an accidental fall.

Houtman, 21, was part of a group of 30 students who had gone on a spring break trip that wasn't organized by the university.

He had been a student at the university since 2014, enrolled at the Williams School of Business.

The university says the other student involved in the fall has been hospitalized.