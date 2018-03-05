In the news today, March 5

Three stories in the news for Monday, March 5

'SHAPE OF WATER' OSCAR WINS A 'WATERSHED MOMENT' FOR CANADA

The Canadian talent behind the movie says "The Shape of Water"'s Oscar wins for best picture and best production design reflect Toronto's growth into a film and TV production powerhouse. Toronto producer J. Miles Dale, who shared the best picture Oscar with director Guillermo del Toro, called the achievement "a watershed moment" for Toronto and the Canadian film industry at large. The film was shot in Toronto and Hamilton and besides del Toro and the movie's cinematographer, most of the crew members were Canadian.

GUIDELINE DEVELOPED FOR TREATING OPIOID ADDICTION

A network of doctors has developed a new Canadian guideline for managing opioid use disorder, including a recommendation of which replacement medication should first be used to treat those addicted to the powerful narcotics. The guideline, published today in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, was created for a wide range of health-care providers to address the urgent need for treatment of opioid use that's causing a national crisis of overdoses and deaths.

ROBOTIC SAILBOAT RETURNS HOME AFTER RESCUE AT SEA

She lost her sail and has a few dents, but a robotic sailboat has returned home to Vancouver in relatively good shape after spending a long time lost at sea. A team of UBC students spent years designing the 5.5-metre solar-powered, self-navigating "sailbot." It departed for Ireland from St. John's on what should've been a three-week voyage in August 2016. But it ran into trouble just days after setting out, and it wasn't until last December that it was finally rescued off the Florida coast.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— The seventh round of the NAFTA renegotiations continues in Mexico City.

— Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

— Finance Minister Bill Morneau speaks at the SheEO 2018 Canadian Summit in Toronto.

— Municipal leaders, scientists and academics from around the world are in Edmonton for inaugural Cities and Climate Change Science Conference.

— RCMP hold a town hall meeting in Biggar, Sask., where rural crime has been a major issue in recent months.

— Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh continues his B.C. tour in Campbell River and Courtney.