Two-year-old girl wanders away from child care centre in Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Newfoundland family wants a review of daycare regulations after a two-year-old girl who wandered from a child care centre was returned unharmed by police.

Danielle Douglas says her niece slipped through a broken gate Thursday during outdoor play time and walked away from the Discovery Days Children's Centre in St. John's.

Douglas says the toddler was sitting on the steps of a home nearby when a man walking his dog noticed her and knocked on the door.

The woman who answered called police and an officer took the girl back to the centre about 15 minutes after she had wandered off.

No one at the centre could be immediately reached for comment.