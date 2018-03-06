Group of Montrealers wear yellow badges to protest use of Jewish buses in borough

MONTREAL — Citizens in the Montreal borough of Outremont wore yellow badges to a council meeting Monday night to protest the use of school buses by the community's Hasidic Jews.

The incident sparked outrage due to the badges' similarity to the yellow stars Jews in Europe were forced to wear under the Nazi occupation in countries such as Poland and Germany.

A video uploaded online by the borough of the March 5 council meeting shows a woman addressing the mayor and councillors wearing a yellow rectangle pinned to her clothing.

The woman in the video says the yellow rectangle is a symbol of the yellow school buses that run 12 months a year that she says are a nuisance in the borough.

Jennifer Dorner, an Outremont resident who attended the meeting, said about eight people wore the yellow rectangle.

She says the only buses that run 12 months a year belong to the borough's Jewish community who use them to transport children around the area.

Monday night's incident is the last event in a long-simmering dispute between a few borough citizens and members of the growing Hasidic community.