Publisher removes dated assignment containing N-word after parents complain

MONTREAL — A Quebec publishing house says it has removed a French grammar assignment that contained a racial slur.

The recent homework for Grade 6 students at a Montreal elementary school included the French equivalent of the N-word.

Two mothers brought the assignment to public attention after complaining to the Montreal-based Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations.

The inclusion of the word only came to the attention of the school board and the publisher of the material after the mothers' complaint was reported Monday.

Although it hasn't received a formal complaint, the Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board says it does not endorse in any way the use of such an expression.

Meanwhile, publishing house Editions de l'Envolée says the online document, which was first published in 1996, has been removed from circulation and will be replaced.