Stunt driver argues he was only doing 98 on 401; cops say it was miles per hour
BROCKVILLE, Ont. — A driver from Cornwall, Ont., has had his car impounded after blowing by a cruiser on the westbound 401 at 159 kilometres an hour.
Provincial police say the 40-year-old man argued with the officers he was only doing 98.
Turns out he was doing 98 — as in 98 miles per hour.
The early morning incident this week cost the man his car for seven days and a licence suspension.
He faces a charge of stunt driving in court in Brockville, Ont.
