Coroner probes death of Regina girl found under snow in backyard of her home
A
A
Share via Email
REGINA — The death of a girl who was found under snow in the backyard of her Regina home is being investigated by the Saskatchewan coroner's office.
Regina police and other first responders were called to a home Tuesday night and the 12-year-old was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Regina Catholic Schools says the girl was a Grade 7 student at École St. Elizabeth School.
The school has brought in grief counsellors to help students and staff.
The principal sent an email to parents informing them of the student’s death and the school’s response.
Police do not consider the death suspicious. (CJME)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Peak' Vancouver? Eviction sparks shaming of Vancouver eatery whose owner soon to be without a home too
-
-
'Her soul has been crushed:' Community looks to help Sackville woman who survived tragic fire
-
Woman charged for uttering theats that led to Calgary nude swim cancellation