Coroner probes death of Regina girl found under snow in backyard of her home

REGINA — The death of a girl who was found under snow in the backyard of her Regina home is being investigated by the Saskatchewan coroner's office.

Regina police and other first responders were called to a home Tuesday night and the 12-year-old was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Regina Catholic Schools says the girl was a Grade 7 student at École St. Elizabeth School.

The school has brought in grief counsellors to help students and staff.

The principal sent an email to parents informing them of the student’s death and the school’s response.