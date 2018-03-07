Montreal Children's Hospital medical resident nabbed for alleged fentanyl theft
MONTREAL — A medical resident at the Montreal Children's Hospital has been arrested for alleged possession of fentanyl.
Jacob Kleiman, 28, appeared in court on Tuesday, a day after his arrest.
He was charged with possession and theft of narcotics.
Kleiman was freed on certain conditions.
The hospital confirmed a medical resident had been arrested.
