Teenage girl dead after collision between semi and school bus

REDWATER, Alta. — A teenage girl has died after a collision between a school bus and a semi north of Edmonton.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. in Thorhild County near Redwater.

A spokeswoman for Alberta Health Services says the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was transported by emergency medical services.

RCMP say in a news release that police are still investigating at the scene and traffic is being rerouted.