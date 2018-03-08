Niagara Falls couple charged after 'rash' of daytime break-ins: police

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Police in Niagara Falls say they've made a pair of arrests in a string of break-ins.

Niagara Regional Police say they began investigating what they call a "rash of day-time break-and-enters" last month.

On Sunday, they received a complaint from a homeowner who had confronted the suspects and chased them off.

Officers, including members of the canine unit, searched the area and identified a potential suspect.

A search warrant was executed at a home in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, and police say two people aged 39 and 42 were arrested.

They're charged with breaking and entering with intent and breaking and entering to commit.