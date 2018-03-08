News / Canada

Police searching for man after armed robbery at Hamilton drug store

HAMILTON — Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at drug store in southern Ontario.

Hamilton police say a masked man brandishing a weapon entered a Shoppers Drug Mart on Wednesday evening and demanded a certain amount of prescription drugs.

Officers say the man fled the area in a vehicle after obtaining the drugs.

They say no one was injured in the incident.

 

