Police searching for man after armed robbery at Hamilton drug store
A
A
Share via Email
HAMILTON — Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at drug store in southern Ontario.
Hamilton police say a masked man brandishing a weapon entered a Shoppers Drug Mart on Wednesday evening and demanded a certain amount of prescription drugs.
Officers say the man fled the area in a vehicle after obtaining the drugs.
They say no one was injured in the incident.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Parents react to Halifax school board decision to keep schools open
-
'No justice' after Crown won't appeal acquittal in Colten Boushie shooting: Father
-
Police to be at Halifax schools after unspecified threats made against them
-
Vicky Mochama: Celina Caesar-Chavannes was right. Bernier does need to check his privilege.