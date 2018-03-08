Students should have been shielded from racist graffiti: band council member

A member of a Nova Scotia Indigenous band council says more should have been done to prevent students from seeing racist graffiti scrawled on a school bus and sign that targeted Mi'kmaq and African Nova Scotians.

Darlene Prosper says the Strait Regional School Board should have notified the Paqtnkek First Nation of the hateful messages so parents could have shielded their children as they arrived at school.

Students at the East Antigonish Education Centre in Monastery, N.S., encountered the graffiti on a school bus parked at the facility and another on a sign nearby.

The Mounties issued a statement Tuesday saying vandals spray-painted the graffiti close to the school, which has about 100 Mi'kmaq students.

School board spokeswoman Deanna Gillis says they only learned the extent of the graffiti on Tuesday since it was dark when it was first noticed.

The school board also issued a release saying the school was closed Wednesday due to a "possible threat ... using social media," though police have now said there was no threat to the school.