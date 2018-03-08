Teen girl who died in school bus-truck crash near Edmonton identified

REDWATER, Alta. — A girl who died in a collision between a school bus and a semi truck north of Edmonton has been identified.

Family confirm that Maisie Watkinson, who was 15, died Wednesday after the bus she was in was struck while on its way Thorhild Central School.

Alberta Health Services says 14 people were assessed at the crash scene, but no one was taken to hospital.

Thick fog was reported in the area at the time of the collision.

Police have said the preliminary investigation determined the school bus had just turned southbound on to a road when it was rear-ended by the semi.