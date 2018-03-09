Elderly woman in hospital, 19-year-old man in custody after sword attack

BRAGG CREEK, Alta. — Police in southern Alberta say an elderly woman is in hospital and a 19-year-old man is in custody after a sword attack.

RCMP were called to a residence in Bragg Creek, west of Calgary, at about 12:45 a.m. Friday, after reports that the woman had been attacked with a sword by another occupant of the home.

They say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and will continue throughout the day.