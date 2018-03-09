National employment numbers for February from Statistics Canada, at a glance
OTTAWA — A quick look at February employment (revised numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.8 per cent (5.9)
Employment rate: 61.7 per cent (61.7)
Labour force participation rate: 65.5 per cent (65.5)
Number unemployed: 1,144,300 (1,153,400)
Number working: 18,572,500 (18,557,100)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.1 per cent (10.9)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.1 per cent (5.2)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.8 per cent (4.8)