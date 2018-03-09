Quebec government to let threatened woodland caribou herd die off

MONTREAL — The Quebec government says it would be too expensive to try to save a small herd of woodland caribou whose habitat has been decimated by human activity.

Forests and Wildlife Minister Luc Blanchette estimates it would cost $76 million over 50 years to try to save the 18 remaining animals, with only a slim chance of success.

He said in a video capsule it makes more sense to focus conservation efforts on Quebec's 7,000 other caribou.

Blanchette said the government will still take measures to prevent the herd's further decline, including a moratorium on logging in their habitat in northwestern Quebec for the 2018-2019 season.

An environmental activist who has fought to save the caribou says the decision amounts to putting the interests of logging companies over those of wildlife.