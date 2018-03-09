News / Canada

Toronto's Union Station was terror target: Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale

At an event in Regina on Friday, Goodale asked those in attendance to think of the officers who stopped suspected terrorist Aaron Driver 'before he could attack Union Station in Toronto'—the first time the location was confirmed as Driver's target.

Brenda Lucki, center, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Ralph Goodale, minister of public safety and emergency preparedness enter a press event at RCMP "Depot" Division in Regina, Saskatchewan on Friday March 9, 2018. Lucki, who was Depot's commanding officer, was appointed Canada's first permanent female RCMP commissioner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

REGINA — Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says Toronto's downtown Union Station was the target of a foiled terrorism plot in 2016.

Goodale made the revelation in Regina at an event where new RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki was announced.

Goodale paid tribute to heroic RCMP officers who helped organize an evacuation of Fort McMurray, Alta., during the 2016 wildfires and who caught a school shooter that same year in La Loche, Sask.

Goodale also asked those in attendance to think of the officers who stopped suspected terrorist Aaron Driver "before he could attack Union Station in Toronto."

It was the first time Union Station was confirmed as Driver's target.

Driver died in 2016 during an altercation with RCMP officers in Strathroy, Ont., after they were tipped to a martyrdom video made by someone planning an attack using homemade explosive devices.

At the time, RCMP said the attack was imminent, targeting an urban centre during rush hour.

