Climber injured in avalanche while scaling ice wall with group in Alberta
NORDEGG, Alta. — Mounties in Alberta say an ice climber was injured when the group he was with was caught in an avalanche.
Staff Sgt. John Spaans says police were dispatched to Kitty Hawk, which is on Mount Elliot in the Nordegg area, on Saturday afternoon.
Spaans says there were reports that one person was swept up to 300 metres, but that the person was conscious and breathing.
STARS air ambulance spokesman Mark Oddan says one patient was lifted by a rescue helicopter from the area to a waiting ground ambulance, but RCMP say in a news release that the injured climber and his three climbing partners walked out to the roadway.
Oddan says the ambulance then transferred the patient to a STARS helicopter in Rocky Mountain House for a flight to University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.
Oddan did not have any word on the patient's condition, although police say the injuries were not life-threatening.
