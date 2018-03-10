Thousands of customers without power across N.S. after snow storm

HALIFAX — Thousands of Nova Scotians are without power today after a snowstorm battered the province.

Nova Scotia Power says over 11,500 customers are still without electricity.

That's down from about 22,000 this morning.

Power company officials say wet, heavy snow from a storm Friday is causing tree branches to touch or even pull down power lines.

They say about 120 technicians are out across the province working to end the blackouts.