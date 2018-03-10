Woman, 18, dead in single vehicle crash in Haldimand County, Ont.
HALDIMAND COUNTY, Ont. — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Haldimand County, Ont.
Provincial Police say the incident took place early on Friday morning when the vehicle she was driving crossed the highway and collided with a utility pole.
Someone passing by the scene called police to report a downed power line and a vehicle rolled over in the ditch.
Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
They have identified her as Brooke Smith of Port Dover, Ont.
Police say they are continuing to investigate the crash.
