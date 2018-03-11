Montreal Molson brewery workers to vote on latest contract from employer
MONTREAL — Some 550 workers at Montreal's Molson plant will vote today on a new contract offer from their employer.
The union says it could choose to go on strike if the offer is rejected.
Just over half of the bottling and delivery workers voted to reject the employer's previous offer on Feb. 25, and 87 per cent then voted in favour of authorizing strike action.
The workers refused another one of the employer's offers two weeks earlier by a margin of 57 per cent.
According to Teamsters Canada spokesperson Stephane Lacroix, the union is not making a recommendation to employees.
The main issues in dispute are the pension plan, group insurance, outsourcing and wages.
