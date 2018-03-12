Air Canada system outage leading to service issues, flight delays

Air Canada has confirmed a system outage is leading to service interruptions as angry passengers take to Twitter to complain about long lines and flight delays during the March break travel rush.

The airline tweeted that it was "experiencing an interruption" at its contact centres and website and is working to restore service as soon as possible.

The Vancouver International Airport says there is congestion in the terminal because of Air Canada technical issues that are affecting flights nationwide.

Toronto Pearson International Airport has also confirmed that the Air Canada system issue is affecting flight schedules.

Air Canada customers in foreign airports have also been raising concerns about long lines and check-in delays.