Barrie police arrest 18 people in drug trafficking investigation

BARRIE, Ont. — Police in Barrie, Ont., say they have arrested 18 people in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

Investigators say the suspects came to their attention after they received numerous complaints from several different neighbours.

Police say they executed four search warrants at two adjacent apartment complexes and one other Barrie residence on Friday.

Six men and four women are now facing drug-related charges, including possession and intent to traffic drugs.

Eight others were arrested for outstanding warrants and other related charges.