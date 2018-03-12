Ontario's police watchdog investigating incident in Napanee
NAPANEE, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident in Napanee.
Last Tuesday Napanee O-P-P arrested a man who had been involved in a collision and had suffered serious injuries.
The woman driving the other vehicle died at the scene on Highway 2.
Police say that as a result of a parallel investigation, 42-year-old Andrew Slapkauskas of Belleville has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, dangerous driving, and flight from police causing death.
He remains in custody pending his next bail hearing.
The O-P-P says it called in the Special Investigations Unit, which looks into all incidents involving police where death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault are involved.
