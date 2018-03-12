Serious injuries: Man charged in sword attack on Calgary-area senior

BRAGG CREEK, Alta. — A man is facing charges in a sword attack on a 79-year-old woman who needed to be hospitalized because of serious injuries.

Police were called to a home in Bragg Creek west of Calgary early Friday morning and took a 19-year-old man into custody.

RCMP said the man is related to the woman and lives in the same house.

They also said the suspect makes weapons, possibly as a hobby or for his job.

Marshall Rath of Bragg Creek has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is to appear in court in Cochrane, Alta., on Tuesday.