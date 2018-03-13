Auditor general says Nunavut, territories not ready for climate change
IQALUIT, Nunavut — The federal auditor general says Nunavut isn't doing enough to get ready for climate change.
James McKenzie says in his report that the effects of climate change are increasingly visible across the territory.
He says the Nunavut government has failed to implement its strategies to deal with impacts such as melting permafrost.
McKenzie's comments echo those made in previous reports on the other two northern territories.
He has said both Yukon and the Northwest Territories have a lot of work to do to get ready.
Climate change is happening twice as quickly in Canada's North as in more southern latitudes.
