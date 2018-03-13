Corrective to March 12 story about Halifax court martial
A
A
Share via Email
The Canadian Press erroneously reported Monday, March 12, that Master Seaman Daniel Cooper of Halifax was demoted to leading seaman after being convicted of sexually assaulting a subordinate and ill treatment of a subordinate. In fact, he was demoted to ordinary seaman.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Heavy snow, high winds in forecast as winter storm watch issued for Halifax
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial
-
PC Leader Doug Ford promises to scrap the Liberals sex-ed curriculum
-
Lower Sackville taekwondo master fires back at union after being suspended over caning