In the news today, March 13

Six stories in the news for Tuesday, March 13

———

PM TRUDEAU CONTINUES FACTORY TOURS

Justin Trudeau continues his cross-country tour of aluminum and steel factories with stops today in Hamilton. The prime minister will meet with workers at Stelco Hamilton Works and join a roundtable discussion before heading to the ArcelorMittal Dofasco plant. Trudeau wants to show support for workers in light of threats of tariffs from the U.S. Trudeau began his tour in Quebec yesterday and will later visit Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and Regina.

———

U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP WANTS A QUICK NAFTA DEAL

President Donald Trump called for the quick completion of the NAFTA talks in a phone call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, amid indications the U.S. wants a deal wrapped up this spring. Trudeau told CNN's Anderson Cooper that he recognizes the American side "is eager to get forward motion on NAFTA" and that Canada shares that view.

———

RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL FIGHT

Survivors of a notorious Ontario residential school square off against the federal government today and tomorrow in another legal battle over document secrecy. They want Ontario's top court to order a review of all the compensation claims adjudicated before the government disclosed thousands of documents from a 1990's investigation. The documents are from dozens of lawsuits related to physical and sexual abuse that more than 150 Indigenous people suffered at St. Anne's school in Fort Albany.

———

BELGIAN ROYAL VISIT CONTINUES

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium continue their week-long state visit to Canada today. Their agenda includes the lending of a Belgian cannon from the First World War to the Canadian War Museum. The royals began their visit yesterday with several events, including the placing of a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial to honour Canadian soldiers who fought for the liberation of Belgium in two world wars.

———

BOMBARDIER TO ASSIST CRASH PROBE

Bombardier Inc. is sending two officials to Nepal today to help investigate one of two deadly crashes involving its Q400 turbo and Challenger business jet. The first crash in Iran on Sunday involving a Challenger jet killed 11 people and 49 people died Monday when a Q400 crashed in Nepal. A Bombardier official says both planes are "safe and reliable" and that the crashes happening back-to-back were an "unfortunate coincidence."

———

FEDERAL SUPPORT FOR VETERANS' SERVICE DOGS

Military veterans are celebrating a little-noticed promise in the most recent federal budget: that "psychiatric service animals" will be added to the list of medical items Canadians can claim as a tax credit on income-tax forms. It comes after a government-commissioned study indicated that dogs can be extremely helpful for those suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and other invisible injuries.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— A Speech From the Throne will open the third session of the 48th general assembly in Newfoundland and Labrador.

— Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef attends the UN Commission of the Status of Women in New York.

— Statistics Canada will release the Canadian Income Survey for 2016 and trade by importers.